May to meet Turkish President, PM on Saturday
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Ankara on Saturday, her spokesman said.
WASHINGTON The White House on Monday condemned what it called an apparent "terrorist attack" on a Christmas market in central Berlin.
"We have been in touch with German officials, and we stand ready to provide assistance as they recover from and investigate this horrific incident," National Security Council spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
A truck ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin on Monday evening, killing nine people and injuring up to 50 others.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
BEIJING/WASHINGTON China said on Tuesday it had "irrefutable" sovereignty over disputed islands in the South China Sea after the White House vowed to defend "international territories" in the strategic waterway.
BERLIN The leader of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) Sigmar Gabriel will put forward former European Parliament President Martin Schulz to challenge conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel in the September election, said a party source on Tuesday.