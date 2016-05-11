BERLIN Germany will expand a toll on trucks weighing more than 7.5 tonnes to all highways in addition to motorways, where the charge already applies, Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet agreed on Wednesday.

The expanded toll routes, to be enforced from 2018, will include an additional 40,000 km (25,000 miles) of road and are expected to raise up to 2 billion euros ($2.28 billion). Those revenues will be earmarked for road maintenance and expansion.

The expansion of the truck toll was set out in the coalition agreement between the ruling Social Democrats (SPD) and Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU).

The Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU), sister party of the CDU, had previously pushed for a motorway toll for cars, but the proposal was shelved because the European Commission argued it might violate EU rules by unfairly targeting foreigners.

Germany is the European Union's biggest economy and most populous member state.

