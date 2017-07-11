FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
German military resumes tanker flights after move from Turkish base
#Economy
#Brexit
#Trump
#Syria
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
How Brexit is set to hurt financial systems
The road to Brexit
How Brexit is set to hurt financial systems
One-trillion-tonne iceberg breaks away from Antarctica
Environment
One-trillion-tonne iceberg breaks away from Antarctica
Premier League clubs boast record revenues - Deloitte
Sport
Premier League clubs boast record revenues - Deloitte
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Middle East & North Africa
July 11, 2017 / 12:08 PM / a day ago

German military resumes tanker flights after move from Turkish base

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German air force on Tuesday resumed refuelling operations from an air base in Jordan in support of U.S.-led air strikes against Islamic State after moving its Airbus MRTT tanker out of Turkey's Incirlik air base, a military spokesman said.

Germany began pulling its troops out of the Turkish base on Sunday after a long-running row with Ankara over its decision to block German lawmakers from visiting German soldiers stationed there.

Turkey is at odds with Germany over a number of issues , ranging from criticism of the post-coup clampdown by Ankara to limiting Turkish political campaigning in Germany.

Germany insisted that lawmakers be given the right to visit its soldiers, since parliament, not the government, has oversight of the country's armed forces.

"The tanker has now flown its first mission out of Jordan," the spokesman told Reuters after officials briefed lawmakers.

Six German Tornado fighter jets that are flying surveillance missions as part of the fight against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, will continue operating out of the Turkish air base until the end of July, officials have said.

Germany plans to bring the aircraft back to Germany then for maintenance and other operations until preparations for their operation have been completed at the new Jordanian base.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.