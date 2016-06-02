Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
ANKARA A resolution by German lawmakers to declare the 1915 killings of Armenians by Ottoman forces a "genocide" has seriously damaged relations between Berlin and Ankara, a spokesman for Turkey's ruling party said on Thursday.
Yasin Aktay made the comment on live television after Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament voted overwhelmingly on Thursday in favour of a symbolic resolution. Turkey's ruling AKP planned to present to the Turkish parliament a declaration against the vote, a party source said.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)
SEOUL U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said he would sound out ally South Korea on efforts to address North Korea's nuclear and missile programs as he arrived in Seoul on Thursday, including plans to deploy a U.S. missile defence system there.
PARIS Sixty-nine percent of people in France want Francois Fillon to drop his bid to become the country's president, in light of a "fake job" allegation that has hit his campaign, according to a poll published on Thursday.