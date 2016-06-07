BERLIN A senior Turkish diplomat was invited to the German foreign ministry to discuss Ankara's reaction to parliament's resolution that declared the 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman forces a genocide, a German foreign ministry official said on Tuesday.

"In the discussion the traditionally close and trusting relations between Germany and Turkey were emphasised and it was made clear that the latest comments on German lawmakers are not in line with that and were met with incomprehension," the official said on Tuesday in an emailed statement.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said the blood of German lawmakers of Turkish origin who voted for the resolution should be tested.

