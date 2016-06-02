Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
NAIROBI Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday a resolution by German lawmakers declaring the 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman forces a "genocide" would seriously impact relations between the two countries.
In a news conference in Nairobi, broadcast live on Turkish television, Erdogan said that after the return of the country's ambassador to Germany the government would discuss what steps Ankara would take in response.
SEOUL U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said he would sound out ally South Korea on efforts to address North Korea's nuclear and missile programs as he arrived in Seoul on Thursday, including plans to deploy a U.S. missile defence system there.
PARIS Sixty-nine percent of people in France want Francois Fillon to drop his bid to become the country's president, in light of a "fake job" allegation that has hit his campaign, according to a poll published on Thursday.