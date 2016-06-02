NAIROBI Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday a resolution by German lawmakers declaring the 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman forces a "genocide" would seriously impact relations between the two countries.

In a news conference in Nairobi, broadcast live on Turkish television, Erdogan said that after the return of the country's ambassador to Germany the government would discuss what steps Ankara would take in response.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)