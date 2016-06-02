Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
BERLIN Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament voted overwhelmingly on Thursday in favour of a symbolic resolution that declares the killings of Armenians by Ottoman forces in 1915 a "genocide".
The resolution is likely to anger Turkey, a crucial partner for Germany and its European partners in slowing the flow of migrants to western Europe under a new EU-Turkey pact championed by Chancellor Angela Merkel.
While Ankara accepts that many Christian Armenians were massacred in clashes with Ottoman forces, it denies that hundreds of thousands were killed, that there was an organised campaign to wipe them out or that there were any such orders from Ottoman authorities.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Noah Barkin)
SEOUL U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said he would sound out ally South Korea on efforts to address North Korea's nuclear and missile programs as he arrived in Seoul on Thursday, including plans to deploy a U.S. missile defence system there.
PARIS Sixty-nine percent of people in France want Francois Fillon to drop his bid to become the country's president, in light of a "fake job" allegation that has hit his campaign, according to a poll published on Thursday.