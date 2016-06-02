BERLIN Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament voted overwhelmingly on Thursday in favour of a symbolic resolution that declares the killings of Armenians by Ottoman forces in 1915 a "genocide".

The resolution is likely to anger Turkey, a crucial partner for Germany and its European partners in slowing the flow of migrants to western Europe under a new EU-Turkey pact championed by Chancellor Angela Merkel.

While Ankara accepts that many Christian Armenians were massacred in clashes with Ottoman forces, it denies that hundreds of thousands were killed, that there was an organised campaign to wipe them out or that there were any such orders from Ottoman authorities.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Noah Barkin)