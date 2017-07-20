FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany puts arms deals with Turkey on hold after rights row
#World News
July 20, 2017 / 5:40 PM / a day ago

Germany puts arms deals with Turkey on hold after rights row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is putting arms projects with Turkey on hold as tensions between the NATO allies escalate, mass-selling daily Bild reported, citing government sources.

The move applied to planned arms projects as well as those already running, Bild reported. As a fellow NATO member, the supply of arms to Turkey has previously been largely unproblematic for Germany.

The German government declined to comment on the report.

Germany told its citizens on Thursday to exercise caution if travelling to Turkey and threatened measures that could hinder German investment there, in a sign of growing impatience with Ankara after the detention of rights activists.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Alison Williams

