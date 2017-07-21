FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2017 / 9:36 AM / a day ago

Germany reviewing all Turkish applications for arms projects - spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government is reviewing all applications for arms projects from Turkey, a spokeswoman for the German Economy Ministry said on Friday as tensions between Berlin and Ankara simmer after the NATO ally detained rights activists.

"We're checking all applications," a spokeswoman for the Economy Ministry said without giving further details.

Mass-selling daily Bild newspaper, citing government sources, had previously reported that Berlin was putting arms projects with Ankara on hold.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel

