Jan Boehmermann, host of the late-night ''Neo Magazin Royale'' on the public ZDF channel is pictured during a TV show of Markus Lanz in Hamburg, Germany, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

BERLIN Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's lawyer said on Saturday he had filed a complaint in a bid to get a satirical poem mocking his client banned in its entirety after a court issued a preliminary ruling in May banning re-publication of parts.

Comedian Jan Boehmermann recited a poem on television in March suggesting Erdogan engaged in bestiality and watched child pornography.

Lawyer Michael-Hubertus von Sprenger said he had filed the complaint to a court in Hamburg and wanted to get a full injunction to replace the preliminary one as well as get sections that the court did not ban in May prohibited.

When the court ruled in May to ban sections of the poem, it said this was based on the need to find a balance between preserving the right to artistic freedom and the personal rights of Erdogan. The six verses the court did not ban include references to Turkey's treatment of minorities.

The court in Hamburg and a spokesman for Erdogan were not immediately available for comment.

Separately, in the western city of Mainz, preliminary proceedings against Boehmermann are underway as he is suspected of insulting a foreign leader. The German government had given prosecutors the green light to pursue the case against Boehmermann - a move which brought Merkel strong criticism.

German-Turkish ties have been strained - both by the case and by Turkey's outrage over a resolution passed by Germany's parliament declaring the 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman forces to be a genocide. That comes at a time when Germany is banking on Turkey's help in stopping the flow of illegal migrants.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin in Berlin; additional reporting by Ece Toksabay in Ankara; Editing by Richard Balmforth)