Riot police cut off the gate to enter the headquarters of Zaman newspaper in Istanbul, Turkey early March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Turgut Engin/Zaman Daily

BERLIN Press freedom is non-negotiable for Germany in its talks with Turkey, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday, responding to questions about Turkey summoning Germany's ambassador over a satirical broadcast in Germany.

"(It has been) made clear that despite all the interests Germany and Turkey share, the view on press freedom, freedom of expression is non-negotiable for us," said the spokeswoman at a regular government news conference

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Caroline Copley; Editing by Paul Carrel)