Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses visiting police officers in Ankara, Turkey April 7, 2016, in this handout photo provided by the Presidential Palace. REUTERS/Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via Reuters

Jan Boehmermann, host of the late-night 'Neo Magazin Royale' on the public ZDF channel is pictured during a TV show of Markus Lanz in Hamburg, Germany, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel will make a statement at 1100 GMT on Friday on Turkey's request to seek prosecution of a German comedian who read out a sexually crude poem about Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on German television, a spokesman said.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert declined to give further details during a news conference on Friday.

The broadcast of the poem unleashed a diplomatic spat between Ankara and Berlin and Turkey's request for comic Jan Boehmermann to be prosecuted has created a headache for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has just pushed through a European Union agreement with Ankara to help curb the influx of migrants.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Caroline Copley)