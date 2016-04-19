Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan removes his ear piece at the Brookings Institute in Washington March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

BERLIN Turkish officials at Istanbul airport detained and denied entry on Tuesday to a German public television journalist who arrived from Cairo and planned to travel to the Turkey-Syria border.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was working to ensure he is set free.

Volker Schwenck, who works for public broadcaster ARD, announced his detention on Twitter and posted a picture of an entry ban letter given to him by authorities with the headline in Turkish and English: "Inadmissible Passenger Notification Report."

"I am committed of course to ensure that the journalist's ability to work is reinstated fast," Merkel said during a news conference with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. "And we are following this and it is naturally a source of some concern."

ARD broadcaster said in a statement that Turkish officials gave no explanation to Schwenck why he was not allowed to enter the country.

In his tweet, Schwenck suggested he was detained because of his profession, saying: "... am journalist. A problem?"

A Turkish official confirmed a German journalist had been detained and would soon be deported from Turkey. The journalist had deliberately attempted to contravene a blacklist by entering the country, the official said, without giving more details about the blacklisting.

The German Foreign Ministry said diplomats were in contact with the journalist as well as with Turkish authorities.

The incident is another test of Germany's relations with Turkey, which have been strained this month by Ankara's insistence that Germany prosecute a satirist who mocked President Tayyip Erdogan on television.

Erdogan has demanded that Germany press charges against Jan Boehmermann after he recited a crude poem about the Turkish leader in a show on another public broadcaster, ZDF.

Merkel last week agreed to allow prosecutors to pursue the case against Boehmermann under a section of the German criminal code that prohibits insults against foreign leaders.

The European Union, United States and rights groups have criticised the Turkish government for what they say is its attempt to bridle the press.

The German media and public have criticised Merkel's decision to allow prosecutors to pursue the case against Boehmermann, accusing her of failing to protect free speech.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket and Andreas Rinke; Additional reporting by Orhan Coskun in Ankara; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Alison Williams)