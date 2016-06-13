BERLIN The German Foreign Ministry is still evaluating the security situation of German lawmakers of Turkish origin and whether it needs to warn them against travelling to Turkey, ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer said on Monday.

Schaefer said 11 members of Germany's parliament of Turkish origin and their parties would soon be informed in writing about the ministry's evaluation of potential new security risks. The lawmakers had been threatened after the German parliament declared the 1915 massacre of Armenians a genocide.

"There is no travel warning," Schaefer said, when asked about a report in the German magazine Der Spiegel on Saturday.

"It is correct that, given the events of the last few days, there have been and are continuing to be considerations about the political and legal circumstances present in Turkey ... That process should be completed soon."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Paul Carrel)