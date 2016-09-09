People reflect on a floor with an airplane symbol at the air base in Incirlik, Turkey, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz/Pool/Files

ANKARA Turkey has informed the German government that a group of its lawmakers are allowed to visit the Incirlik Air Base in southern Turkey at the beginning of October, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

Cavusgolu made the comment at a joint news conference with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg in Ankara.

Turkey had banned the lawmakers from visiting the base in response to a parliamentary resolution declaring the 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman forces a "genocide". Ankara had wanted the lawmakers to distance themselves from the resolution before the visit.

