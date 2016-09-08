Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks to the media during a visit to northern Cyprus, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

A soldier of the German Armed Forces Bundeswehr wears a patch of the combat wing (Einsatzgeschwader) Counter DAESH Incirlik next to a German Tornado jet in a hangar before a statement of the German and Turkish defence ministers at the air base in Incirlik, Turkey, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz/Pool

ISTANBUL Turkey's foreign minister on Thursday confirmed Ankara would allow German lawmakers to visit Incirlik Air Base in southern Turkey, saying Berlin had fulfilled conditions required for the visit.

Turkey had banned the lawmakers from visiting the base in response to a parliamentary resolution declaring the 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman forces a "genocide". Ankara had wanted the lawmakers to distance themselves from the resolution before the visit.

Cavusoglu, who was holding a joint news conference with his Saudi counterpart in Ankara, also said that Turkey could not accept a transitional period in Syria that would include Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)