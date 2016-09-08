BERLIN German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier welcomed on Thursday Ankara's decision to allow German lawmakers to visit soldiers at Incirlik air base in Turkey.

"An army that answers to parliament must be able to be visited by their deputies," Steinmeier said. "With this decision by the Turkish government, we are a little further on in our relations."

Turkey had banned German lawmakers from visiting Bundeswehr soldiers at the base in response to a parliamentary resolution declaring the 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman forces a "genocide".

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Writing by Madeline Chambers)