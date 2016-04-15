BERLIN German Justice Minister Heiko Maas said it was up to the courts to decide whether a sexually crude poem about Turkey's president read out by a German comedian on public television was satire or defamation of a foreign leader.

"The question of whether Boehmermann's comments were satire or defamation will be decided nevertheless by the courts in accordance with the law and independent of whether the request for prosecution is granted or not," Maas told reporters.

Earlier, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany had accepted a request from Turkey to seek prosecution of cult comedian Jan Boehmermann. Erdogan has himself also filed a separate legal complaint against Boehmermann for insulting him.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley and Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel)