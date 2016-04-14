Jan Boehmermann, host of the late-night 'Neo Magazin Royale' on the public ZDF channel is pictured during a TV show of Markus Lanz in Hamburg, Germany, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen/Files

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday her government was still examining a request from Turkey to prosecute a German satirist who recited a sexually crude poem about Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on television.

"The consultations ... are continuing and we will inform you when they are over," Merkel told a news conference.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)