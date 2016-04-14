Death toll in Egypt church bombing reaches 21, 50 injured: state television
CAIRO The death toll in a church bombing in the Egyptian Nile Delta city of Tanta has climbed to 21, with 50 more injured, state television said on Sunday.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday her government was still examining a request from Turkey to prosecute a German satirist who recited a sexually crude poem about Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on television.
"The consultations ... are continuing and we will inform you when they are over," Merkel told a news conference.
WASHINGTON A U.S. Navy strike group will be moving towards the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean peninsula as a show of force, a U.S. official told Reuters on Saturday, as concerns grow about North Korea's advancing weapons programme.