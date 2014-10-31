Germany's Minister of Finance Wolfgang Schauble speaks during a discussion on ''A Reform Agenda for Europe's Leaders'' during the World Bank/IMF annual meetings in Washington October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

DUBLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday he does not believe Britain will leave the European Union as the English are "a reasonable people" and quitting the bloc would be a disaster.

Speaking during a trip to Dublin, Schaeuble said Germany was willing to compromise with the British government, which has said it hopes to have a referendum on EU membership after the next election, but would not pay "any price" to prevent it leaving.

"I don't believe they will (leave). I believe at the end English are a reasonable people," Schaeuble said. "It would be a disaster for the UK and disaster for the rest of Europe ... so we have to avoid it. But that does not mean that we can pay any price."

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mark Heinrich)