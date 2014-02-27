LONDON Germany will do everything to support Ukraine's interim government but it must take the interests of all parts of its population into account, including the Russian minority in the country, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

"I can say for both of our countries that we will do everything to support this government because it has significant economic difficulties that cannot be solved without reforms," she said in London after talks with Britain's David Cameron.

"Now is the time to sustain this territorial integrity, for the Ukrainian government to start working and for all parts of Ukraine to find themselves in this government.

"We know that about 15 million people of Russian origin live in Ukraine and they have to find themselves in the work of the government as much as everyone else," Merkel added in a joint news conference with Cameron.

(Reporting by Noah Barkin, Alexandra Hudson in Berlin, writing by Annika Breidthardt)