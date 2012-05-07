BERLIN The daughter of Ukraine's Yulia Tymoshenko will hold talks on Monday with Germany's justice minister, a ministry spokesman said, amid continued concerns over the health of the jailed former prime minister.

Berlin has offered to treat Tymoshenko, 51, for a chronic back problem in a German hospital. Concerns over her health have increased since the former leader declared a hunger strike after claiming that prison guards had beaten her.

"A confidential meeting is planned for today with the daughter of Mrs Tymoshenko and because it is confidential I can't tell you about the place or time or the results of that conversation," Anders Merzlufft, spokesman for Justice Minister Sabine Leutheusser-Schnarrenberger, told a news conference.

There are no plans for the daughter, Yevgenia, to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a government spokesman said, adding however that Merkel had met her last year and was "following the case of Mrs Tymoshenko very closely".

