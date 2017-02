BERLIN German unemployment rose in April by 19,000 from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted 2.875 million, the Federal Labour Office said on Wednesday.

The seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged from a revised 6.8 percent in March, compared with 6.7 percent in a Reuters consensus poll of 37 economists.

The reading ended a five-month reduction in the jobless rate, which fell to a post-reunification low in March.

(Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)