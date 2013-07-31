BERLIN German joblessness unexpectedly dropped in July on a seasonally adjusted basis and the unemployment rate remained close to its lowest level since Germany reunited more than two decades ago, suggesting private consumption will continue to buoy growth.

Labour Office data showed the number of people out of work fell for the second consecutive month, easing by some 7,000 to 2.934 million in July. This compared with the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 29 economists for it to remain unchanged.

The robust labour market, combined with wage hikes and low inflation, is fuelling private consumption in Europe's largest economy despite data released earlier on Wednesday showing a drop in retail sales that economists dismissed as a blip.

This is good news both for Germany's main trade partners in the euro zone, struggling to recover from recession, and for conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel who is courting votes before an election in September.

"This is positive for the domestic economy, especially for private consumption. That will be increasingly significant in a global climate that is not very straightforward," said Steffen Schilbe, an economist at HSBC Trinkaus.

The jobless rate stayed close to a post-reunification low at 6.8 percent, contrasting dramatically with record high unemployment among European peers such as France.

A bastion of strength in the early years of the currency bloc's crisis, the German economy narrowly avoided recession at the start of 2013 as a worsening global outlook diminished appetite for its products and willingness to invest.

Private consumption was the economy's saving grace, adding 0.4 percentage points to gross domestic product (GDP) while investments dwindled and foreign trade was weak.

Recent data suggests growth, especially in the domestic economy, is gaining traction. Consumer morale in Germany, traditionally a nation of savers, rose to its highest level in almost six years heading into August, a GfK survey showed earlier this week.

The strong wage increases of around 3 percent that Germans have negotiated this year on the back of the robust labour market are boosting purchasing power. Data released earlier on Wednesday showed the number of people in work in Germany rising by 10,000 to 41,775 in June.

"The key to look at is not unemployment but employment which has been rising all along and even more important is the core employment - those jobs liable to social security contributions. These have been rising faster than overall employment," said Christian Schulz at Berenberg Bank.

German companies have, however, reported mixed results so far for the second quarter of the year, in large part due to the subdued global economy. Some firms like business software maker SAP AG (SAPG.DE) have cut their outlook for this year, while others like chipmaker Infineon (IFXGn.DE) see demand improving.

