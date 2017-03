The entrance of the Jobcenter in Eichstaett August 29 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN German joblessness unexpectedly increased in September, the Labour Office said on Tuesday, in a further sign that Europe's largest economy remains subdued after contracting in the second quarter.

The number of people out of work increased by 13,000 to 2.918 million, seasonally-adjusted data showed. That confounded expectations for a drop of 2,000 and overshot even the highest estimate in a Reuters poll for a rise of 10,000.

The jobless rate nonetheless held steady at 6.7 percent.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin)