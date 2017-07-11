FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
German law to curb strike power of smaller unions mostly constitutional
#Economy
#Brexit
#Trump
#Syria
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
How Brexit is set to hurt financial systems
The road to Brexit
How Brexit is set to hurt financial systems
One-trillion-tonne iceberg breaks away from Antarctica
Environment
One-trillion-tonne iceberg breaks away from Antarctica
Murray beaten in Wimbledon quarter-finals by Querrey
Sport
Murray beaten in Wimbledon quarter-finals by Querrey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 11, 2017 / 9:13 AM / a day ago

German law to curb strike power of smaller unions mostly constitutional

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A passenger blocks the way of a demonstration of members of Germany's Verdi union during a warning strike by ground services, security inspection and check-in staff at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany March 10, 2017.Hannibal Hanschke

KARLSRUHE (Reuters) - A law to curb the strike power of smaller trade unions in Germany is mostly compatible with the constitution although some amendments are necessary, the country's top court ruled on Tuesday.

Berlin introduced the law in 2015 after a series of strikes by smaller unions paralysed air and train travel in Germany, even though other unions within firms such as Deutsche Bahn [DBN.UL] and Lufthansa had already agreed pay deals.

The law applies to companies whose employees are represented by different unions and means that only the union with the largest number of employees can agree pay deals with company management.

The court in Karlsruhe said that the law could remain in place, but amendments had to be made to ensure that larger unions were taking into account the interests of smaller unions.

The challenge was brought by airline unions Vereinigung Cockpit and UFO, doctors' union Marburger Bund, as well as major union Verdi.

UFO had said the law contravened Germany's written constitution because it gives only larger unions the right to agree collective labour agreements, meaning that strikes by smaller unions could be ruled as unlawful and open them up to damages.

German labour minister Andrea Nahles, from the SPD social democrats, had argued that the aim of the law was for unions to work together on pay demands.

Reporting by Ursula Knapp and Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan, editing by Louise Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.