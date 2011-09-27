BERLIN Increasing the size of Europe's current bailout fund is a "silly idea" that could cost some euro zone member states their top credit ratings, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday.

Pressure is mounting on Europe to contain its sovereign debt crisis and European officials are now assessing ways to increase the firepower of the 440 billion euro European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) by leveraging it.

Speaking at a conference in Berlin, German Finance Minister Schaeuble made clear that there are no plans to increase the headline volume of the fund, although he did not mention anything about the use of leverage.

"If we would increase the figures, and I don't really understand how anyone in Brussels at the Commission can have such a silly idea...the result could be that other member states...lose their AAA rating," he said.

Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's had warned when talk of leveraging the EFSF first became public last week that such a move could potentially trigger ratings downgrades for leading euro zone countries Germany and France.

How exactly the leverage could work is not clear yet and there are many suggestions, one of which is to turn the EFSF into a bank and refinance it via the European Central Bank.

Germany's Bundesbank, saying such a step would blur the lines between fiscal and monetary policy and would threaten the independence of the ECB.

Schaeuble also said he does not believe that "monetary policy is the way to solve all problems." Instead, he said, fiscal consolidation and structural reforms in debt-ridden countries were needed to solve the current crisis.

"The time for bold steps is now. Governments need not just to commit, they have to deliver," Schaeuble said.

U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday urged Europe to get its house in order, saying officials have not acted as quickly as they should to address a sovereign debt crisis that "is scaring the world."

Schaeuble rebuffed Obama's comments and said: "I don't think that the problems of Europe are the only reason for the problems in the United States."

(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen and Annika Breidthardt, writing by Brian Rohan)