Philippine troops rescue ship captain kidnapped by militants
MANILA Philippine soldiers on Saturday rescued one of two Filipino cargo ship crewmen taken captive just two days ago by suspected Abu Sayyaf militants, a security official said.
BERLIN German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Friday that Berlin wanted quick clarification about what was true in the latest reports about U.S. spying activities.
Steinmeier added that he was hoping that Washington would cooperate in this.
German media reported on Wednesday that the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) bugged several senior German government members, including the economy and finance ministers, as well as Chancellor Angela Merkel.
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces are to deploy new tactics in a fresh push against Islamic State in Mosul, military officials said on Friday, after advances slowed in the campaign to drive the militants out of their last stronghold in the country.