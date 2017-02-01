File Photo: Rex Tillerson, the former chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil, smiles during his testimony before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be U.S. secretary of state in Washington, U.S. January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

BERLIN German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Wednesday said he would travel to the United States to meet with the newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, underscoring the importance of maintaining trusted relations with Germany's closest ally outside Europe.

Gabriel said he looked forward to meeting with Tillerson, who is to be sworn in his post later on Wednesday, adding that he would be seeking answers about the new U.S. administration's foreign policies, its relationship to the NATO alliance and other key issues.

"The world will not wait for us. There are urgent issues on the global agenda about which Germany and America, as well as Europe and America, should be closely coordinating," Gabriel said in a statement.

