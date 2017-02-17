Reversal of Brexit decision would be great - German minister
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that Germany still intended to increase its spending on defence to 2 percent of economic output in line with the NATO target.
"In Wales in 2014, Germany supported the decision that we want to reach the agreed goal of 2 percent within the next decade and this commitment has not changed - that means we still intend to go down this route," Merkel told a news conference with visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
During the U.S. election campaign President Donald Trump accused NATO allies of failing to pay their way, and described the alliance shortly before he took office as "obsolete."
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Paul Carrel)
JERUSALEM Israeli authorities said on Saturday they had found no evidence of Islamic State involvement in attacks by three Palestinians that killed an Israeli policewoman, despite the group's claim of responsibility.
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin said new sanctions under consideration by the United States would damage relations between the two countries, but it was too early to talk about retaliation, state news agency RIA reported on Saturday.