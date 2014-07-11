BERLIN Germany's Angela Merkel has not had a phone conversation with U.S. President Barack Obama since Berlin asked the top American intelligence official in the country to leave, but the two are in close contact, a German government spokesman said on Friday.

"There has been no phone call (between) the Chancellor and Washington and none is planned. But you know the Chancellor and the American President are in good contact with each other," Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert told a news conference.

Seibert said the government expected the U.S. intelligence representative to leave Germany "promptly".

