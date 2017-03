German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks at her mobile phone during a session of the Bundestag, German lower house of parliament, at the Reichstag in Berlin in this September 12, 2012 file photo. U.S. President Barack Obama on October 23, 2013 sought to assure German Chancellor Angela Merkel that the United States is not monitoring her communications after Merkel raised the issue with Obama. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz/Files

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel uses her mobile phone before a meeting at a European Union summit in Brussels in this December 9, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Files

U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrive for the family picture event during the G20 summit in St.Petersburg, in this September 6, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor/Files

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama on Wednesday sought to assure German Chancellor Angela Merkel that the United States is not monitoring her communications after Merkel raised the issue with Obama.

White House spokesman Jay Carney said Obama and Merkel spoke on the phone about German fears that the U.S. National Security Agency had been spying on her.

Carney, asked about the allegation that the NSA had monitored her cell phone conversations, said Obama assured Merkel that "the United States is not monitoring the communications of the chancellor."

(Reporting By Steve Holland and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)