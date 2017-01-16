Toshiba shares slip ahead of chip business sale approval
TOKYO Shares of Toshiba Corp slipped in early trading on Wednesday as the company prepared to give the nod to spinning off its chip business.
BERLIN Germany still regards the TTIP EU-U.S. free-trade deal as an important project and believes it is in both European and U.S. interests to continue negotiations, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday.
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has opposed the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP).
"For the government, nothing has changed in that TTIP would still be a very important transatlantic project and it is in European and German interests, and in our view U.S. interests too, to resume negotiations on this," Seibert said.
"Whether that happens, I cannot say. We will have to await the position the new U.S. government takes on this," Seibert told a regular government news conference.
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday it intends to acquire U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion (2.9 billion pounds) in cash and assumed equity awards.