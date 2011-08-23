The front hood of a VW Passat is seen in front of a MAN truck at a truck service centre in Frankfurt July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

FRANKFURT Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) second largest shareholder, the German state of Lower Saxony, said it would be punished by voters were it to sell a voting stake in the carmaker to cut debt by more than 10 billion euros (8.7 billion pounds).

"Volkswagen is untouchable, the group is the largest employer in the state," Hartmut Moellring, the region's finance minister, told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview.

When asked whether his government fears voter wrath at the ballot box, he replied: "Yes. The emotional attachment to Volkswagen is very strong."

He also said there was no deal in the pipeline for state-controlled lender NordLB NDLG.UL, at least with regard to other regional landesbanks.

"We have no natural co-operation partner for the NordLB. The only landesbank that would fit to us would be Helaba HLHTG.UL -- but they don't want it (that cooperation deal), and we also don't," Moellring said.

Another landesbank, the northern-Gernab based HSH Nordbank HSH.UL, poses two main disadvantages, according to the state finance minister: firstly, U.S. investor J. Christopher Flowers owns a stake and, secondly, a combined landesbank would double its exposed risk to ship financing.

Over time he said the state hoped to reduce its NordLB stake, explaining that he expected the bank to buy back its own shares over time and cancel them.

That way the stakes should return to an equal 50-50 joint shareholding between the two states of Lower Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt on the one hand and regional savings banks on the other, Moellring said.

(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Will Waterman)