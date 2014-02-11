German Interior Minister Thomas De Maiziere (R) meets with the heads of the German security services at the Interior Ministry in Berlin January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marc Tirl/Pool

BERLIN German trade unions representing civil servants said on Tuesday they would seek a pay rise of 3.5 percent and an extra 100 euros per month for around 2.1 million federal and municipal public sector workers.

The Verdi and dbb trade unions are due to start wage negotiations with employers on March 13.

Verdi boss Frank Bsirske said this would amount to a total increase of 6.7 percent, and added that the group had not seen pay rises keep pace with other sectors in recent years.

Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere described the demand as "exorbitant".

Last year many German workers secured large pay hikes, with Germany's regional public service workers winning a 5.6 percent pay hike over two years, for example.

