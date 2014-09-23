Workers move a scaffold platform at a construction site of a new catholic service centre in Munich November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN German wages increased by 1.2 percent in real terms in the second quarter, helped by moderate inflation, a pick up that should support private consumption, which Berlin is relying on to prop up growth.

The Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday that between April and June, a full-time worker in Germany earned 3,518 euros before tax per month on average, excluding special payments.

The rise in wages was supported by weak consumer price inflation. At 1.1 percent, the increase in the cost of living over the quarter was weaker than the average of the last five years.

The German government is banking on a strong increase in private consumption to support growth this year as exports, which have traditionally driven the economy, are expected to be weak. The economy suffered a contraction in the second quarter.

Rising pay packets in Europe's biggest economy could also help the stuttering euro zone recovery by reducing Berlin's competitive advantage over other euro zone members.

The European Central Bank and the Bundesbank have recently called for higher pay in Germany after years of wage restraint in the country.

