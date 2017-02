Flags of Germany's metalworkers' union IG Metall (IGM) are pictured past the IGM headquarters in Frankfurt May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT Germany's engineering union IG Metall in the western state of North-Rhine Westphalia on Tuesday said it would continue to hold strikes until wage talks were resumed on Thursday.

IG Metall, Germany's biggest trade union, has demanded wage increases of 5 percent for 3.8 million metals and electrics sector workers.

The union has tried to put pressure on employers with a series of strikes since April 29.

