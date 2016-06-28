An employee passes rolls of steel in a depot at the plant of German steel company Salzgitter AG in Salzgitter, Lower Saxony March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN Germany should raise its minimum wage to 8.84 euros ($9.79) per hour from 8.50 euros per hour next year, an official Minimum Wage Commission said on Tuesday, signalling a possible further boost to private consumption in Europe's biggest economy.

The government, which introduced a minimum wage for about 4 million workers in January 2015, can accept or reject the commission's suggestion but not change it.

The recommendation for the first change in the level of the minimum wage is based on an index from the Statistics Office which showed an average 3.2 percent wage rise over the last 18 months.

Private consumption has been the main driver of economic growth in Germany this year, as weakness in emerging markets such as China hits demand for its exports.

However, some politicians and economists had called for more flexibility in the minimum wage to help the integration into the labour market of the more than 1 million migrants who have arrived in Germany in the last year.

Clemens Fuest, head of the Ifo economic institute, said it would have been better not to increase the wage for now.

"I fear this will impact the integration of refugees," said Fuest, a non-voting member of the Minimum Wage Commission.

