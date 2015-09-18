FRANKFURT German banks are likely to see pretax profit fall by about a quarter by 2019 because of the increasing harm to their business caused by rock bottom interest rates, Germany's national bank watchdogs said.

German bank watchdog Bafin and the Bundesbank central bank surveyed around 1,500 small and medium sized banks on the impact of various stress test scenarios.

"With a view to the increasing burdens from the low interest rate environment, banks in aggregate expect that pretax profit will fall by about 25 percent despite the favourable economic backdrop and planned cost cuts," they said in a joint statement.

"We have some banks already today that are making losses," said Bafin's head of bank supervision, Raimund Roeseler.

The banks surveyed include savings and cooperative banks and mortgage lenders which are common in Germany, often based in small towns.

The 21 largest German banks, including top two lenders Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) are under European Central Bank supervision and were not part of the survey.

The watchdogs said the results of all interest rate tests in the survey -- sinking, stable and rising rates -- were a concern and showed that banks needed to take action early to counteract the threats.

Most banks had built up their financial strength to be able to withstand the low interest rate phase, the watchdogs said.

"We will also make sure that reserves are available for a crisis situation," said Bafin's Roeseler.

