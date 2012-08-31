HSBC drags FTSE lower
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
BERLIN A German government spokesman said on Friday that Chancellor Angela Merkel and Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann talk regularly on the phone, but he declined to comment on a report that the country's top central banker had threatened to resign.
"I can only point to what (Merkel) said in her ARD summer interview, when she said she thought it was good that he repeatedly warns politicians, and when she pointed to the fact that there are always discussions within the ECB," deputy government spokesman Georg Streiter said at a news conference.
"(She also said) she of course supports Jens Weidmann as our central banker, and that he should have as much influence as possible in the ECB," he said, adding that Merkel and Weidmann speak on the phone regularly.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Noah Barkin; Writing by Michelle Martin)
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
LONDON, (Reuters) – - Chancellor Philip Hammond appears to be on track to meet his first budget deficit target after a strong tax payments in January, reflecting the economy's resilient response to last year's Brexit vote.
LONDON/BRUSSELS Britain's plan to free Royal Bank of Scotland from an obligation to sell more than 300 branches risks a clash with the European Commission weeks before the government is due to start formal talks to leave the trading bloc.