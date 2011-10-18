MANNHEIM, Germany Germany may be headed towards a soft recession as the euro zone debt crisis halts consumer and corporate spending, economist Michael Schroeder of the Mannheim-based ZEW economic think tank said on Tuesday.

Speaking after a ZEW survey showed German economic sentiment fell to its lowest level in nearly three years in October, Schroeder said Germany could be in a recession already.

Uncertainty about possible solutions for the euro zone debt crisis was one of the major factors weighing on sentiment, he added.

