MANNHEIM, Germany German analyst and investor sentiment leapt in December, hitting its highest level in nearly eight years and suggesting growth in Europe's largest economy will pick up next year.

The Mannheim-based ZEW economic think tank's monthly poll of economic sentiment, published on Tuesday, climbed to 62.0 from 54.6 in November.

That was much higher than the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of economists for a rise to 55.0 and sent the euro higher against the dollar. ZEW economists cited an improved outlook for the U.S. economy as a major factor.

"Current German indicators point to decent growth in the coming year and the massive increase in the ZEW index certainly fits this picture," said Thomas Gitzel at VP Bank.

"Growth of 2 percent seems realistic for the coming year - even the pessimists are gradually having to recognise that."

Other recent sentiment indicators have also been upbeat, with surveys showing business morale at its strongest level in 1-1/2 years and the mood among consumers at a six-year high.

Earlier on Tuesday, Germany's Ifo institute said its business climate index pointed to faster economic growth next year. Ifo's index for December, due to be published on Wednesday, is expected to rise.

The German economy slowed in 2012 and early 2013 after steaming ahead during the early years of the euro zone crisis but bounced back in the second quarter. Growth was slower but still solid in the third quarter and economists expect a similar result for the final three months of the year.

ZEW President Clemens Fuest also said survey participants were quite optimistic about next year: "Despite rather disappointing economic data recently, the financial market experts expect economic development in Germany and the euro zone to improve further in 2014."

CAUTION

But some economists warned against reading too much into the strong rise in the ZEW index, especially as recent hard data has generally been more muted. Backward-looking figures have shown industrial output and orders falling.

"These surveys always need to be treated with some caution and have been generally over-optimistic in recent months," said Jonathan Loynes, chief European economist at Capital Economics.

"The drop in German industrial production in October tentatively suggests that GDP growth is unlikely to accelerate in Q4 from the modest 0.3 percent gain seen in Q3."

Euro zone sentiment improved strongly, climbing to 68.3 from 60.2 in the previous month. Positive signs from the euro zone recently have included Ireland exiting its international bailout programme and the long Greek recession easing.

Germany's VDMA engineering association also struck a brighter tone on the euro zone on Tuesday, saying new orders from the single currency bloc had been picking up for around half a year. It said demand from the euro zone was stronger than that from European countries outside the euro zone.

The VDMA sees sales to European countries growing between 1 percent and 4 percent next year, with only those to Greece and Cyprus not expected to pick up.

It forecast output growth of 3 percent in the engineering sector in 2014, following an expected decline of 1 percent this year, as developed regions like Europe gradually recover.

The ZEW index was based on a survey of 252 analysts and investors and conducted between December 2 and December 16, ZEW said.

A separate gauge of current conditions rose to 32.4 from 28.7. A reading of 30.0 had been forecast.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Eva Taylor in Mannheim; Additional reporting by Maria Sheahan in Frankfurt; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers and Catherine Evans)