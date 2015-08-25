MUNICH China will be a more important factor for German businesses in future, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said on Tuesday, adding that the most recent turmoil on Chinese financial markets was barely reflected in this month's business sentiment survey.

In an interview with Reuters, Wohlrabe said the most crucial question would be to what extent the so-far largely financial developments affect the real economy.

"The subject of China and emerging markets will have a greater importance in future," Wohlrabe said.

He also said that while he did not see further significant growth in German exports, he is sticking to his forecasts of 0.4 percent growth in Germany for the third quarter and 1.7 percent growth for the full year.

Earlier, the Munich-based Ifo survey showed a slight improvement in German business morale in August.

(Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)