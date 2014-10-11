BERLIN German fashion group Gerry Weber (GWIG.DE) expects to reach 1 billion euros (0.80 billion pounds) in annual sales within the next few years, up from around 852 million in its last financial year, its chief executive told a German paper.

"We still have potential in Germany, there's quite a few international markets where we can expand and set up. Plus acquisitions are possible at any time," Gerhard Weber was quoted as saying in an interview with German paper Welt am Sonntag.

He said North America was of particular interest and the group would start there with stores in Canada. The chain is also expanding in Scandinavia, France and Italy.

"The aim is for 50 percent of our revenues to come from outside Germany in the medium-term, compared with 40 percent at present," he said.

