German industry output posts steepest monthly fall since Jan 2009
BERLIN Weaker output in manufacturing and construction drove the biggest monthly drop in German industrial production in nearly eight years, data showed on Tuesday.
BRUSSELS British industrial group GKN (GKN.L) secured EU clearance on Wednesday for its acquisition of German auto parts firm Getrag's driveline products business.
The companies unveiled the deal in July.
The European Commission said in a statement that the deal would not significantly impede competition.
"The Commission examined in particular the horizontal overlaps in the parties' activities in the area of all-wheel-drive components and found that the proposed transaction would result in only limited overlaps," the EU executive said.
GKN makes auto components as well as airframes for planemakers Airbus EAD.PA and Boeing (BA.N).
LONDON - British consumers reined in their spending last month, an industry survey showed on Tuesday, adding to signs that they are turning more cautious as last year's Brexit vote pushes up inflation.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Boerse's supervisory board backed its Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter, who is the focus of an insider trading investigation, saying it had found that talks with the London Stock Exchange had not yet started in 2015.