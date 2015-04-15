LONDON/FRANKFURT The owners of Germany's car parts maker Getrag are reviewing a stock listing or a partial sale to an industry peer to build scale, several sources familiar with the matter said.

The company has recently been approached by a sector rival who has submitted an offer to acquire around 30 percent of the business, said one of the sources, who declined to name the bidder as the talks are private.

"There is an offer on the table," the source said, cautioning that there is no certainty that a deal will be agreed as the founding family, the Hagenmeyer, wants to retain control.

The company is expected to make a decision soon, said the same person.

A spokesman at Getrag declined to comment.

Getrag ranks as one of the world's largest suppliers of transmission systems for passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

But it is now challenged after Germany's ZF Friedrichshafen [ZFF.UL] acquired U.S. rival TRW Automotive Holdings TRW.N to create the world's second-largest automotive supplier by sales.

Getrag started discussing a public listing with investment banks last year. But a recent approach by an industry peer has triggered a new strategic review, with the management team exploring options to maximize value, two of the sources said.

The Untergruppenbach, Germany, based company could be valued at up to 3.5 billion euros ($3.71 billion), two of the sources said.

But some industry experts said it may fetch significantly less if valued at an earnings multiple similar to those of peers.

Most car parts makers such as Continental (CONG.DE), Valeo (VLOF.PA), Faurecia (EPED.PA) or Leoni (LEOGn.DE) trade at 6-7 times their expected core earnings.

Getrag, which was founded in 1935 by Hermann Hagenmeyer and employs more than 13,000 staff, has had a slower recovery than other car parts makers. It reported an estimated turnover of 3.3 billion euros in 2014 with 230 million euros of estimated profits before interest and taxes (EBIT).

In November, Getrag's Chief Executive Officer Mihir Kotecha said he expected the company to generate 5 billion euros in revenues in 2019, adding that China is going to become Getrag's biggest production market.

ASIAN INTEREST

Getrag has been on the radar of Asian bidders since 2009 when the company carried out a restructuring programme that saw sites being closed and jobs cut.

In 2012 it sealed a 50-50 joint-venture with China's Dongfeng (600006.SS) to develop transmissions for Dongfeng's passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

Dongfeng was initially interested in taking a stake in the company before a joint-venture agreement was finally reached, some of the sources said.

Yet, another Chinese company, SAIC Motor (600104.SS), might be interested in Getrag, which would help it boost its presence in Europe, two sector bankers said.

SAIC is held by the Chinese state and ranks as one of the main Chinese carmakers with Chang'an Motors, FAW Group [SASACJ.UL] and Dongfeng Motor (0489.HK).

Representatives at SAIC and Dongfeng were not immediately available for comment.

(Additional reporting by Denny Thomas in Hong Kong, editing by William Hardy)