ACCRA Ghana aims to narrow its budget deficit to 6.5 percent of gross domestic product this year and is forecasting GDP growth of 6.3 percent, according to documents by the new government outlining plans for the annual budget to be delivered on Thursday.

The government will also target a reduction in inflation by the end of this year to 11.2 percent from 13.3 percent in January, according to a senior government source.

The deficit is a sign of Ghana's struggle to tame its national finances with help from a $918 million International Monetary Fund programme set to end next year.

Growth last year slumped to an estimated 3.6 percent, the lowest level in decades, as an economy that until 2014 was one of Africa's most dynamic struggled to overcome the impact of lower prices for its gold and oil exports and fiscal problems.

Discontent over the slowdown prompted voters in December to elect President Nana Akufo-Addo, whose party promised to restore growth, stabilize the economy and create jobs. But it also piles pressure on Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta as he seeks to satisfy voters and reassure investors.

Finance ministry officials have said they also aim to restore the credibility of government forecasts by setting realistic goals after the previous administration routinely missed its targets.

The government has said it will make secondary education free, build a dam in every village to allow year-round agriculture and give the equivalent of $1 million dollars per year to each of the country's 275 constituencies, all of which costs money.

One of the documents, written to enable Ofori-Atta to make a presentation on the budget to the cabinet last month and seen by Reuters, gave costs for implementing these promises.

Senior officials said the budget would remove VAT on financial services and reduce import levies. The document was not a final word on the budget but revealed government thinking, officials said.

Akufo-Addo said last week that he inherited a "bad economy" with a deficit almost double the 2016 target of 5.25 percent and an undisclosed contract arrears amounting to $1.6 billion.

A second document outlining mid-term projections until 2019 forecast that GDP growth would rise to 7.4 percent in 2019.

That document projected that production at the Jubilee oil field operated by Tullow (TLW.L) would rise by 40 percent this year to 123,416 barrels per day. Output at the TEN field would also rise to 50,000 barrels a day from 14,565 barrels last year.

