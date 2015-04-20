ACCRA A court in Ghana released two men on bail on Monday pending a trial on charges that they conspired to import nearly 6 tonnes of cocaine from Bolivia in what is one of the biggest recorded seizures of drugs linked to West Africa.

A circuit court judge in Accra ordered businessmen Alexander Kofi Baah and Shahad Iddrisu freed on payment of 50,000 Ghana cedis (8,722 pounds) bail each until the trial begins on April 30, said their lawyers Ellis Owusu-Fordwouh and Jerry Avenorgbo.

Owusu-Fordwouh said he expected the charges against the businessmen to be dropped for lack of evidence.

Authorities in Bolivia seized the drugs in March but prosecutors say the plan had been for the drugs to transit through Ghana's Tema port and continue to Burkina Faso.

The drugs would likely have been shipped to Western Europe, where the total shipment would have had a street value of more than $400 million, experts said. West Africa is a significant transit zone for Latin American cocaine bound for Europe.

The seizure in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, dwarfs others linked to West Africa and represents nearly 5 percent of the cocaine consumed annually in West and Central Europe, according to 2009 figures from the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime.

