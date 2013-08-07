German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
ACCRA Ghana's Supreme Court said on Wednesday it will rule by August 29 on an opposition challenge to the result of December's presidential election that was won by incumbent John Mahama.
Justice William Atuguba, presiding over the closing arguments in the case, told a packed court that he would issue the verdict 15 days after a further hearing due on August 14.
Opposition leader Nana Akufo-Addo has challenged the outcome of the 2012 poll. He claims that the ruling NDC party tampered with results to boost Mahama's share of the vote to 50.7 percent, handing him a first-round victory.
(Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by David Lewis)
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
UNITED NATIONS International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and a young Yazidi woman who was enslaved and raped by Islamic State fighters pushed Iraq on Thursday to allow a United Nations investigation into crimes by the militant group.