ACCRA Ghana's Supreme Court said on Wednesday it will rule by August 29 on an opposition challenge to the result of December's presidential election that was won by incumbent John Mahama.

Justice William Atuguba, presiding over the closing arguments in the case, told a packed court that he would issue the verdict 15 days after a further hearing due on August 14.

Opposition leader Nana Akufo-Addo has challenged the outcome of the 2012 poll. He claims that the ruling NDC party tampered with results to boost Mahama's share of the vote to 50.7 percent, handing him a first-round victory.

(Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by David Lewis)