National Democratic Congress (NDC) party supporters celebrate the victory of their candidate, John Dramani Mahama, at a street in Accra December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

ACCRA Ghana's main opposition party said on Sunday the country's presidential election had been manipulated, raising concerns about the outcome of the poll in a nation seen as a bulwark of democracy in an unstable region.

The National Patriotic Party called on the electoral commission to delay the official announcement of results hours after local media projected its candidate Akufo-Addo had narrowly lost to incumbent John Dramani Mahama.

"It will be unfortunate for the EC (Election Commission) to go ahead to announce the elections," NPP chairman Jake Obetsebi-Lamptey told reporters at a news conference in Accra.

"We have significant problems and that need to be looked at ... These results cannot be forced down the throat of the people of Ghana," he said.

He said the NPP had sent a letter to the election commission raising the complaints and requesting an audit of results before they are released.

Election commissioner Kwadwo Afari-Gyan told Reuters he was not yet aware of the NPP complaint.

Widely-read news website Joy News compiled tallies from polling stations and projected Mahama would win the election in the first round with just over 50 percent of the votes.

The vote, which started on Friday and stretched into Saturday amid technical problems, is seen as a test of whether Ghana can maintain 30 years of stability and progress in a region better known for coups, civil wars and corruption.

